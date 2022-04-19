The Big Story: Patrons sing their hearts out as karaoke studios in S'pore reopen

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Family-style karaoke chain Teo Heng is back on song again, with its reopening on Tuesday (April 19) drawing students, married couples who took the day off, and long-time regulars to its Suntec City outlet.

The branch, which has 19 rooms, is already fully booked till June, such is the pent-up demand for belting out tunes, and despite Teo Heng raising prices at all its four outlets.

The one in JCube is also fully booked on weekends and holidays till May.

Meanwhile, nightclubs are also allowed to reopen their doors on Tuesday, though most are not in a rush to do so.

Most nightclubs The Straits Times spoke to said they will be reopening their doors on Wednesday, and some without a dance floor.

Mr Nasen Thiagarajan, president of the Singapore Nightlife Business Association, discusses the challenges faced by these establishments when it comes to reopening.

Separately, New Zealand and Singapore will be working more closely on the green economy and the fight against climate change, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Istana, PM Lee said both countries share similar perspectives on climate change, which is the existential challenge of these times.

Ms Ardern, who arrived in Singapore on Monday for a three-day visit, thanked PM Lee for the contact that the two leaders maintained throughout the pandemic, such as a phone call during the height of lockdowns in 2020 when they discussed ways for the two countries to support each other's food security and resolve supply chain issues.

In other headlines, Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday that one of the two babies has died.

This comes ahead of the club's Premier League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday morning.

Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz weighs in on how the game may play out.

And Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon shares tips on how to shop smart in this week's Invest segment.