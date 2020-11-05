The Big Story: Paths to the US presidency - what would it take to secure a Trump or Biden win?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

More than 24 hours have passed since voting officially closed, but the next US president is still undecided as vote results in some states are too close to call.

The math is beginning to favour Democratic candidate Joe Biden but President Donald Trump can still win if he secures Pennsylvania, holds the lead on Georgia, as well as flips Arizona and Nevada.

We will speak to former US bureau chief Jeremy Au Yong on Trump and Biden's paths to the White House, and what it would take to secure each candidate's win.

Meanwhile, our colleagues at Life, journalist Toh Wen Li and food critic Wong Ah Yoke, will share their arts and food picks for this weekend.

We will also bring to you the latest news in Singapore and around the world.