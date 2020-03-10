The Big Story: Passengers disembark from Costa Fortuna; Italy in lockdown amid Covid-19 fears; Muhyiddin Yassin forms Cabinet

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

On Tuesday's episode (March 10), journalist Toh Ting Wei reports from Marina Bay Cruise Centre as passengers disembark from Costa Fortuna cruise ship, after being turned away by Thailand and Malaysia.

Meanwhile in Italy, officials have declared a nationwide lockdown, the first country in the world to do so.

China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei then gives an update on the situation in China. The country said there were no new cases outside Hubei province for the third straight day and 12 of the 14 temporary hospitals in Hubei have been closed.

In Malaysia, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled his new Cabinet on Monday, but did not appoint a deputy PM. Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh tells us more about this move.

Finally, in a new segment called Beyond Our Borders, we will take a look at other headlines from around the world.

These include the MH17 plane crash trial that has opened in the Netherlands, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending their last engagement as royals.