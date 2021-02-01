The Big Story: Parliament to debate use of TraceTogether, SafeEntry data under new proposed law

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

A new Bill was introduced in Parliament on Monday (Feb 1) proposing changes to the law to restrict the use of contact tracing data in criminal investigations to seven categories of serious crimes.

If passed, public agencies cannot cite other laws to compel the use or disclosure of the data collected through TraceTogether and SafeEntry, except for Covid-19 contact tracing purposes.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary revealed that more than 155,000 people in Singapore have received their first dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

He also said there are no plans for early vaccinations for Singaporeans who wish to travel overseas for personal reasons.

News editor Karamjit Kaur discusses the issues raised on Singapore's ongoing vaccination drive on the show.

In Myanmar, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi reportedly called on the public not to accept a coup by the military and urged them to protest.

Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee shares the latest on the situation.

We also speak to Singapore Tourism Board's chief executive Keith Tan on the nearly 86 per cent drop in visitor arrivals last year.