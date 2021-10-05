The Big Story: Parliament honours Team Singapore, raises issue of cash rewards for para-athletes

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Public hospitals here are using spaces set up with tents or other temporary structures to deal with the continuing flood of Covid-19 patients heading to their emergency departments.

Last Friday (Oct 1), Khoo Teck Puat Hospital started receiving Covid-19 patients at temporary holding areas that it set up at Yishun Community Hospital.

These holding areas are for those who require medical care while they wait to be transferred to a community care or treatment facility, the hospital said in a Sept 24 Facebook post.

Meanwhile, several private clinics here have been seeing a demand for Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines as booster shots for reasons including preference for traditional non-mRNA vaccines.

Dr Alvin Neo, who is the head of clinical projects at Northeast Medical Group, shares more.

Separately, five-time Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu will be feted with an inaugural President's Award for Inspiring Achievement, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong in Parliament on Tuesday (Oct 5).

Addressing Ms Yip, who attended the Parliament sitting, Mr Tong said that she brought pride to Singapore on the world sporting stage. He noted that she has made "extensive contributions" to the nation outside the pool as well, serving as a Nominated MP from 2018 to 2020, and advocating on issues like sports and inclusion.

Mr Tong also responded to questions by MPs on reducing the disparity in cash rewards for able-bodied athletes and para-athletes. He said the Singapore National Paralympic Council is currently working on enhancing the cash payouts for para-athletes at major games.

Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz shares more details.