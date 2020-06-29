The Big Story: PAP unveils Ivan Lim's replacement, Lee Bee Wah retires from politics and Tan Jee Say asks to rejoin SDP

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday (June 29), the People's Action Party (PAP) introduced a new candidate to replace Mr Ivan Lim, 42, who withdrew his candidacy just days after he was unveiled by the party.

Mr Xie Yao Quan, 35, who is the head of healthcare redesign at Alexandra Hospital, will replace Mr Lim and contest Jurong GRC in the coming election.

Separately, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the PAP's Ang Mo Kio GRC line-up. He will be joined by incumbent MPs, Darryl David and Gan Thiam Poh, as well as new party candidates Ms Ng Ling Ling and Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin.

Three-term MP Lee Bee Wah also announced her retirement from politics today after serving in the Nee Soon South ward for the last 14 years. New candidate Ms Carrie Tan will replace her.

Meanwhile, former Singaporeans First chief Tan Jee Say has asked to rejoin the Singapore Democratic Party following the dissolution of his party last week.

We speak to news editor Zakir Hussain on these developments.

We will also bring highlights of an interview with Education Minister Ong Ye Kung by senior education correspondent Sandra Davie on his Annual Workplan Seminar speech to school leaders.

