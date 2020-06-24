The Big Story: PAP unveils first slate of GE2020 candidates; Lee Hsien Yang joins PSP

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday (June 24), the People's Action Party (PAP) unveiled its first slate of candidates for the upcoming general election.

Separately, Mr Lee Hsien Yang, the estranged brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has joined Progress Singapore Party, but did not express if he would be contesting this election.

We speak to deputy political editor Royston Sim on these developments.

We also bring highlights of an interview with Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam on the issues that political parties should focus on this election including matters of economy and healthcare, as well as stepped up cybersecurity measures to combat misinformation during this election.

We round up the interview with artistic director of Bhaskar's Arts Academy, Mrs Santha Bhaskar, who produced the dance performance titled Prati Sandhi (Reunion) as part of the 30 Days of Art with NAC series.

