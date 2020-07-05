The Big Story: PAP, opposition parties disagree over Covid-19 measures

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On today's episode (July 5), we look at what candidates from the People's Action Party and opposition parties have been saying about the Government's Covid-19 response measures.

With three days to go to Cooling-off Day, candidates from various parties continued to hit the streets. We share some of the highlights from today's action.

We speak to news editor Zakir Hussain , as he discusses the significance of such developments.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include DPM Heng calling for integrity regarding the "10m population" issue, and ESM Goh Chok Tong's retirement from politics.