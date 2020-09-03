The Big Story: PAP MPs and Jamus Lim cross swords over minimum wage issue; What is Disease X?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

On Thursday (Sept 3), the subject of inequality was a common thread in Parliament.

Workers' Party's MP Jamus Lim was one of the MPs who talked about the necessity for compassionate policymaking, as well as an equal distribution of resources.

People's Action Party (PAP) MPs including Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam also weighed in on the issue, following Mr Lim's speech.

Assistant news editor Lim Yan Liang gives his take on the heated debate between the MPs.

In his speech on Wednesday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Covid-19 is not the worst new disease that can befall humankind and scientists have warned about the threat of a more potent Disease X.

We speak to Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases expert at the National University Hospital, on what Disease X is and the lessons Singapore can draw from the Covid-19 crisis.

