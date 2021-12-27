The Big Story: Covid-19 vaccination begins for Primary 4 to 6 pupils

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination exercise for more than 300,000 children aged 5 to 11 got underway on Monday (Dec 27).

The exercise began with Primary 4 to 6 pupils getting their shots at seven paediatric vaccination centres.

So far, more than 40 per cent of these students have signed up for their jabs.

Multimedia journalist Cheow Sue-Ann, who was at one of the centres on Monday morning, shares more.

Meanwhile, around 52,000 employees in Singapore have not taken any Covid-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Monday.

Around 6,700 are aged 60 and above, and are at a very high risk of severe illness or death from Covid-19 infection, it added.

These updates come in the wake of the Ministry of Health's announcement on Sunday that unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to return to the workplace from Jan 15 next year.

Separately, Omicron cases from Monday will be allowed to recover under the home recovery programme, or be managed at community care facilities and hospitals, instead of being isolated at dedicated facilities.

Those who are unwell will be processed based on both their clinical presentation - symptoms and physical signs - and underlying risk factors, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced late on Sunday.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant at the Division of Infectious Diseases at the National University Hospital (NUH), weighs in on these latest announcements.

And in this week's Smart Parenting segment, The Big Story speaks to Dr Geraldine Teo Zuzartee, vice-president of curriculum and research at Pre-School By-The-Park, on tips for parents when choosing infant care.

Dr Teo is also a fellow at the Education Childhood Development Agency.