The Big Story: P1 registration goes online; shifting work paradigms; going on virtual dates

On Wednesday (May 27), the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that the upcoming Primary 1 registration for the 2021 cohort will go fully online. MOE will also implement a cap on the intake of permanent resident children from this year's exercise.

We speak to senior education correspondent Sandra Davie on these new measures.

We then talk to Ms Fang Eu-Lin, a partner at PwC Singapore who also leads the firm's upskilling efforts, on how work models have been forced to change as businesses adapt to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lastly, tech correspondents Bryan De Silva and Yip Wai Yee share more on their experiences going on a date online during the circuit breaker period.

