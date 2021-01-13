The Big Story: Over 6,200 people have received Covid-19 vaccine so far in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Wednesday (Jan 13) said that more than 6,200 people have received their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since Singapore kicked off its vaccination drive on Dec 30.

Mr Gan also announced that eight vaccination centres to be set up by the end of February. This includes two centres at Changi Airport Terminal 4 and Raffles City Convention Centre that are already operational, as well as two more that will be ready by end-January.

Another four will be ready by February, and more will progressively follow as the country's vaccination efforts expand.

Shots will also be given at polyclinics and general practitioner clinics.

Mr Gan was speaking to reporters during a visit to Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital, after receiving the vaccine along with Covid-19 multi-ministry task force co-chair Lawrence Wong and other nursing home staff.

Meanwhile, Malaysia kicks off a fresh two-week movement control order in five states and the federal territories, including Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh joins us to share the latest from the ground.

