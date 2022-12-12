The Big Story: Over 386,000 in S’pore have received bivalent Covid-19 vaccine since mid-October

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

More than 386,000 people in Singapore have received a shot of a bivalent Covid-19 vaccine since they were introduced in mid-October, the Ministry of Health said.

This comes as the bivalent version of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine was made available on Monday for those aged 12 and above. Previously, only Moderna’s bivalent vaccine was available after it was rolled out on Oct 14.

Separately, travellers who are part of Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) frequent flier programmes will get another extension of the expiry dates of their miles and rewards.

SIA said on Monday that all KrisFlyer miles that are expiring between January and June 2023 will be automatically extended by six months.