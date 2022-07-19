The Big Story: Over $32 million lost in undelivered luxury items - what do victims have in common?

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The Ministry of Law has suspended the license of a company called Tradenation due to ongoing police investigations.

ST understands police reports have been made against the couple linked to the business over undelivered luxury goods, worth at least $32 million.

Having spoken to 10 victims, journalist Nadine Chua shares more on what they have in common.

In other local headlines, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Tuesday (July 19) announced at its annual review that it clocked a net loss of $7.4 billion for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 - the first time in nine years.

The figure reflects lower investment gains, higher interest expenses, and a large negative foreign exchange translation effect due to the strengthening of the Singapore dollar against the pound, the euro and the yen.

Separately, a four year-old girl who came down with Covid-19 has died, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the second death here caused by the coronavirus in a patient aged below 12.

MOH said that the girl died from pneumonia on July 17. She had no past medical history, and was previously well.

Dr Lim Yang Chern, a pediatrician from the Thomson Paediatric Centre, sheds some light on pneumonia in children, as well as the signs parents can spot.