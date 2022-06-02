The Big Story: Organisers aim to fill Marina Bay floating platform for NDP 2022

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) will be open to the public, with almost every seat at the Marina Bay floating platform expected to be filled for the Aug 9 bash.

After two years of smaller-scale celebrations, the NDP organising committee is targeting the upper bounds of the venue's capacity of 25,000 to 26,000.

National Education shows for Primary 5 pupils will return, as well as two ticketed previews. Details for the balloting of tickets will be released later.

Separately, Singaporeans will soon have more options for travel, as Royal Caribbean cruise ships will start calling at ports in Malaysia from the end of this month, with stops at Penang and Port Klang.

The cruise line said on Thursday (June 2) that it will offer three- and four-night cruises on its ship Spectrum of the Seas from June 30.

In other headlines, Malaysia will end price controls for chicken and eggs by July and leave their prices to be determined by market forces.

Malaysia had banned exports of chicken from June 1 due to a supply crunch that saw many retailers selling poultry at up to double the statutory ceiling price of RM8.90 (S$2.80) per kg. The Malaysian Cabinet decided on Wednesday to extend this price cap to the end of the month from its current June 5 expiry.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh weighs in on what ending this price cap will mean for the country, and how it might affect the export ban on poultry that is currently in place.

And don't miss out on this week's Life Picks.

Travel correspondent Clara Lock shares tips on how one can prepare for their trips to Japan as the country welcomes back tourists on package tours.

Food correspondent Eunice Quek shares more on chefs who are running dining pop-ups in Singapore.