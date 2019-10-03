The Big Story: Opinion divided over shooting of HK protester and Tuas Port to be world's largest automated terminal

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday's (Oct 3) episode, regional correspondent Elizabeth Law talks about divided opinions over the shooting of a protester in Hong Kong.

Journalist Fabian Koh will then talk about Tuas Port, which is set to be the world's largest fully automated terminal when completed in 2040.

Lastly, picture editor Stephanie Yeow and photographer Lim Yaohui talk about the upcoming Through The Lens photo festival, which will be open to the public on Saturday.

Topics covered in previous episodes include new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage, and why Singapore topped a list of 105 global cities which are most ready for disruption brought about by artificial intelligence.