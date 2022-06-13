The Big Story: Ong Ye Kung on how Singapore will cope with ageing population

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Singapore aims to almost double the number of eldercare centres to 220 by 2025 as the Ministry of Health (MOH) expands the scale and scope of the services of such centres.

MOH also plans to double the number of nursing home beds to more than 31,000 in the next 10 years.

Between 2010 and 2020, MOH had raised capacity by 70 per cent to 16,200 beds from about 9,600, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday (June 13).

Speaking at the Agency for Integrated Care's (AIC) annual Community Care Work Plan Seminar, a hybrid event held at Pan Pacific Singapore, Mr Ong said with Singapore facing an ageing population, where many more aged sick will need to be looked after, eldercare centres will take the pressure away from the acute hospitals and nursing homes.

Journalist Clara Chong shares more details.

Separately, Singaporeans from the Pioneer and Merdeka generations will receive MediSave top-ups of between $200 and $900 next month.

This year's MediSave top-ups will cost the Government $270 million, the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Health said in a joint statement on Monday.

Seletar Airport has reopened to commercial flights for the first time in more than two years, in another step towards normality for the aviation sector.

The first flight marking the reopening, Malaysian budget carrier Firefly's FY3124, landed at the airport at around 8.50am on Monday.

And on this week's Asian Insider segment, China correspondent Elizabeth Law joins the show to talk about the latest Covid-19 outbreak at a 24-hour bar in Beijing, which triggered a mass testing exercise in the city. She also shares more about her experience testing positive for Covid-19 in China.