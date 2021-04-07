The Big Story: One year after Singapore's circuit breaker

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

An ice cream museum and another thrill ride in Clarke Quay are some of the new attractions Singaporeans can expect from this year, as Singapore seeks to enhance its attractiveness to prepare its hard-hit tourism sector for recovery.

These plans were revealed at the annual Tourism Industry Conference on Wednesday (April 7).

We speak to the chairman of the Association of Singapore Attractions, Mr Kevin Cheong. He shares more about the current state of the tourism industry in light of further easing of Covid-19 measures and the implementation of the SingapoRediscovers voucher scheme.

Meanwhile, the year since the circuit breaker began on April 7 in 2020 has seen many changes.

According to a Straits Times survey that involved 1,000 people, 61 per cent said they now socialise less frequently with those outside their immediate family, compared with before the circuit breaker.

Meanwhile, 44 per cent also reported that their social circles - outside of their immediate family - shrunk over the past year.

News editor Karamjit Kaur reflects on how far Singapore has come and how much further we have to go to avoid a return to the circuit breaker.