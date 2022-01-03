The Big Story: Omicron wave imminent, cases now make up 17% of S'pore Covid-19 infections, says Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 17 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Singapore, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday (Jan 3).

This means that an Omicron wave is imminent and the country needs to be prepared.

Vaccination and booster shots remain key to Singapore's response to the pandemic, he added.

Meanwhile, children with an appointment for Covid-19 vaccination will soon be able to have their younger siblings take the shot at the same time without the need to book a separate slot.

The new "sibling walk-in" arrangement will be in place from Mondays to Thursdays at paediatric vaccination centres from Jan 10, said the Ministry of Education.

Separately, a father found himself saddled with a $20,000 credit card bill after his daughter went on an in-game spending spree on Genshin Impact.

Without his knowledge, the teen had linked her e-wallet to the mobile game and went on a six-week spending spree from August to October last year on in-game purchases to upgrade her avatar.

Mr Ferris Wee, a master trainer at the Institute for Financial Literacy, shares advice on how parents can teach their kids to be smart with money, particularly in this cashless society.

Also on the show, housing correspondent Michelle Ng talks about the surge in Housing Board resale prices in 2021.