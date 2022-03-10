The Big Story: Offence for anyone in S'pore to travel to Ukraine to take up arms, says MHA

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

It is an offence for any person in Singapore to travel or try to travel to Ukraine to take up arms in the conflict there, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (March 10).

The ministry said it is aware that the Embassy of Ukraine here has received calls from persons expressing an interest to join the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

Singapore has taken a clear stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and strongly condemns the invasion, said the ministry in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will send $2.4 million worth of aid to Ukraine and six of its neighbouring countries, in its second tranche of aid to help more than two million Ukrainians affected by the refugee crisis due to war.

The $2.4 million will be distributed to affected communities by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Red Cross National Societies, and the International Committee of the Red Cross who are spearheading relief efforts, said the SRC on Thursday.

In other headlines, Singapore's Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate has remained below one for the eighth straight day.

This comes as Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament on Wednesday that there are good indications that the Omicron wave has peaked, and is starting to subside.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at NUS' Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, explains if Singapore can expect some curbs to be eased.

Food correspondent Eunice Quek talks about the closure of nightlife and dining venue 1-Altitude after 12 years, while assistant Life editor Olivia Ho shares more about the new play The Glass Menagerie, which opens on Friday at the Victoria Theatre.

Music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi shares his thoughts on local indie band Subsonic Eye, which will be performing in the United States this June.