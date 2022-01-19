The Big Story: OCBC Bank to make "full goodwill payouts" to all customers affected by recent SMS scams

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

All OCBC customers affected by a recent spate of SMS phishing scams will receive "full goodwill payouts" covering the amount they lost, OCBC Bank said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 19).

More than 100 victims have already received the payouts and the bank will make arrangements for the payout with all remaining affected customers by next week, it added.

Separately, the police have warned of scam advertisements on Google search where fake bank hotlines appear when users search for banks' contact numbers.

Since last month, at least 15 victims have fallen for such scams, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The losses amounted to at least $495,000.

In other local news, Certificate of entitlement prices ended higher across all categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday.

The category for cars above 1,600cc and 130hp saw the biggest hike. At $82,001, it represented a 5.5 per cent increase over the $77,700 from the last bidding exercise on Jan 5.

The next biggest mover was the category for motorcycles. From $9,689 before, it rose by 3.2 per cent to hit $10,000.

Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan shares more.

In Covid-19 news, no serious suspected adverse events (AEs) associated with Covid-19 vaccine have been reported for children between five and 11 years old as at Dec 31, said the Health Sciences Authority.

It has received non-serious AEs such as hives, dizziness, fever and shortness of breath in that age group, it added in a safety update on Wednesday.

Since the Covid-19 vaccination programme was rolled out to children aged five to 11 on Dec 27 last year, six non-serious reports have been logged for this age group.

