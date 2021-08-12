The Big Story: Number of Covid-19 contact tracers in S'pore up by nearly 50% since mid-July

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The number of people working as contact tracers, to track down those with possible exposure to Covid-19, has been increased by nearly half since mid-July.

Singapore saw a sudden surge of Covid-19 infections then, with daily community cases up to the triple digits, after a cluster surrounding KTV lounges was announced on July 12.

Journalist Timothy Goh shares more on the current contact tracing process, compared to the early days of the pandemic.

Separately, Singapore Sports Hub has begun implementing vaccination-differentiated measures for visitors at its indoor venues and classes.

And don't miss this week's Life Picks. Food correspondent Eunice Quek shares her pick of Jurong hawker stalls included in the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand list this year. Senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern introduces a new art exhibition at the National Gallery, while journalist Jan Lee recommends a new Chinese drama series.

Meanwhile, the search is on for this year's Singaporean of the Year. The public can submit their nominations from now until Dec 15.