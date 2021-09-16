The Big Story: NS deferment not extended for Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on Thursday (Sept 16) that national swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen will enlist for national service (NS) as their long-term NS deferments have not been extended.

The enlistment process for Schooling, 26, and Quah, 24, recommenced from Aug 31, when their deferments ended.

Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz discusses what this means for both swimmers' sporting careers.

Meanwhile, most stalls remained shuttered and patrons were sparse at Chinatown Complex on Thursday morning after it reopened following a closure of 3½ days.

The food centre, a popular haunt for seniors to meet up with their friends, was a ghost town when ST visited from 10am to noon.

Only around 10 of the 260 food stalls were open for business, and hardly anyone was dining in.

Separately, there have been 90 reports of suspected adverse reactions to the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine, including five serious ones, as of Aug 31, the authorities announced on Thursday.

With 168,439 doses of the vaccine administered in the same period, this amounts to a rate of 0.053 per cent for suspected cases, and about 0.003 per cent for serious ones.

And in this week's Life Picks, film correspondent John Lui shares his review of Dune, while travel correspondent Clara Lock discusses plane-spotting. Food correspondent Eunice Quek recommends hot pot that you can try apart from popular ones such as Haidilao and Beauty in the Pot.