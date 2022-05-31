The Big Story: No panic buying of fresh chickens in S'pore a day before Malaysia ban kicks in

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Tuesday (May 31) marks the last chance for shoppers to buy fresh chicken from Malaysia before the country's export ban kicks in on Wednesday.

Checks by The Straits Times on Tuesday morning found that some people bought more chicken than usual, while others said they were happy to switch to frozen chicken or other meats.

Stallholders have also been taking the upcoming ban in their stride, with some telling ST they will be taking a short break from work until the ban is lifted.

In other headlines, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Tuesday that crypto assets like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens are constantly evolving and highly risky, but have the potential to transform the future of finance.

He also warned that retail investors should steer clear of cryptocurrencies even as Singapore adapts its rules to address the key risks that crypto assets pose.

Mr Heng was speaking at the opening of the second Asia Tech x Singapore Summit at The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore hotel in Marina Bay, organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

Tech correspondent Rei Kurohi shares more from the event.

Separately, former Singapore diplomat Anil Murthy has been sacked as president of Valencia, the La Liga side announced on Monday.

He was axed following an audio clip published by Spanish newspaper Super Deporte of the Valencia boss speaking at a work dinner, where he allegedly spoke disparagingly of the club's billionaire owner Peter Lim and described Liverpool and Newcastle - home to two of the Premier League's clubs - as "s***" cities.

He had also threatened to "kill" Valencia's big-name players in the media if they forced an exit.

Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz weighs in on the issue.

Overseas, Shanghai authorities on Tuesday began dismantling fences around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public squares and buildings, to the relief of the city's 25 million residents, before a painful two-month lockdown is lifted at midnight.

On Monday evening, some of the people allowed out of their compounds for brief walks took advantage of suspended traffic to congregate for a beer and ice-cream on deserted streets, but there was a sense of wariness and anxiety among residents.