The Big Story: No new Covid-19 cases in the community for third consecutive day

On Monday (Jan 25), Singapore reported 44 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported.

It's the third consecutive day that there were no new infections in the community.

Meanwhile, experts have said that Covid-19 vaccines like the Pfizer-BioNTech one being used in Singapore are likely to remain effective against new variants of the coronavirus, including recent strains detected in Britain and South Africa.

Infectious diseases expert Ooi Eng Eong from the Duke-NUS Medical School joins us to explain why.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has lifted a weekend lockdown on the densely populated Jordan neighbourhood to test for the coronavirus. This comes even as officials warn of the possibility of more of such operations in the future.

Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang shares more about the situation. She also explains the Covid-19 measures that Hong Kong is taking ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations.