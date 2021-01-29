The Big Story: No new community Covid-19 cases in S'pore for 7th straight day

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Friday (Jan 29), 24 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed, all of them imported. The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

This is the seventh day in a row that no new cases in the community were reported.

Meanwhile, two food and beverage (F&B) operators are to be charged next Tuesday (Feb 2) for allegedly breaching safe management measures, one of them while continuing to operate despite being ordered to close for multiple infringements previously.

They were among 12 F&B outlets sanctioned, four of which were ordered to close and six fined.

A further 131 people have also been fined for flouting Covid-19 rules.

Separately, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Singapore General Hospital on Friday morning, completing his vaccination regimen.

In other news, the fate of the Tokyo Olympics hangs on a delicate balance.

Going ahead with the event will mean heightened Covid-19 risks in a country that is currently under a state of emergency. But, cancelling it will likely lead to huge financial losses for Japan.

Assistant Sports Editor Rohit Brijnath and Sports Correspondent David Lee join us to give their take on the issue.