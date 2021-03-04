The Big Story: No more new diesel cars, taxis in S'pore from 2025

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

Opening the debate on the Government's sustainability plans in Parliament on Thursday (March 4), Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said climate change poses an existential challenge for Singapore. The country's unique constraints also mean that the trade-offs it faces in cutting its emissions are much starker than other countries.

And in yet another push for cleaner vehicles in Singapore, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung announced that no more new diesel cars and taxis will be allowed to be registered from 2025. This is five years earlier than the target to have all new vehicles be "cleaner energy" models by 2030.

Meanwhile, Sustainability and the Environment Minister Grace Fu unveiled four key shifts in a refreshed GreenGov.SG initiative.

GreenGov.SG will see the public sector taking the lead in environmental sustainability areas, including setting sustainability targets not just for government-owned offices, but also for public sector infrastructure.

Science and environment correspondent, Audrey Tan, joins us to share more details on GreenGov.SG.

On a lighter note, don't miss the show's 'Life Picks' segment.

Journalist Toh Wen Li recommends performances that you should catch at this year's SeptFest at The Substation. With The Substation poised to shut for good, this could be the last edition of the arts festival.

Separately, journalist Jan Lee explains why new Korean drama 'How to Be Thirty' could be a good entry point for those looking to satisfy their K-drama fix.

Lastly, journalist Anjali Raguraman talks about the offerings at Miss Fitz, which features a hidden speakeasy bar, Roxy, in the restaurant.

