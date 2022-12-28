The Big Story: No changes to Singapore’s Covid-19 rules for travellers from China

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Singapore is maintaining its prevailing Covid-19 rules for inbound travellers from China, as the country prepares to reopen its borders from Jan 8, 2023.

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated, based on the World Health Organisation’s definition, will need to undergo pre-departure tests, said Singapore’s Ministry of Health in a statement on Wednesday.

Short-term visitors are also required to purchase insurance for Covid-related medical expenses.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will end some of its last major Covid-19 rules, scrapping limits on public gatherings and no longer requiring proof of vaccination for entry to some venues, in a sweeping overhaul of policies aimed at reviving its reputation as a global financial centre.