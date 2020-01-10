The Big Story: NHG fined for not securing data, Taiwan elections and local burger brands

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Friday's (Jan 10) episode, journalist Hariz Baharudin talks about the fine imposed on public healthcare cluster National Healthcare Group (NHG) for failing to secure personal data.

Next, global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi shares more about the Taiwan elections on Saturday and the issues raised by the candidates.

Lastly, food correspondent Eunice Quek talks about local burger brands gaining traction here and shares what she thinks make a good burger.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang looks at the stories trending online.

In Friday's segment, he talks about the reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan's shocking announcement, a 13-year-old girl found dead at the foot of a carpark in Pasir Ris, and local banks to release new notes for Chinese New Year.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include US-Iran tension, an abandoned baby in bin, the fatal Lucky Plaza accident and the Singtel-Grab bid for a digital bank licence.