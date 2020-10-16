The Big Story: New wage guidelines to reduce retrenchments; Thai protesters defy ban

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The National Wages Council has updated its recommendations for a second time this year due to the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Among the guidelines issued are that employers should seek their workers' support to implement temporary wage cuts, and also implement the Flexible Wage System if they haven't already done so. Assistant news editor Toh Yong Chuan shares his thoughts on the guidelines and what it could mean for both employers and employees.

Over in Thailand, anti-government protesters plan to defy a ban on gatherings in Bangkok for a third day and hold rallies across the country to call for monarchy reform and greater democracy. Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee tells us how she expects the situation to develop over the next few days, and whether she sees the government meeting these demands.

In global news, US President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden faced off at two separate but simultaneous town halls, which saw them being grilled on various topics.