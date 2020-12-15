The Big Story: New travel lane for all incoming business, official travellers

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Tuesday's (Dec 15) episode, Singapore will launch a new travel lane in the second half of January 2021 for business and official travellers from all countries. They will not need to serve a 14-day quarantine, but will have to spend their entire visit in dedicated facilities. See what is inside one such facility at Singapore Expo and Max Atria.

Following Monday's announcements of Singapore's vaccination plans, Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, head of the Travellers' Health and Vaccination Clinic at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, gives her take on vaccination safety and why the public should not wait to get their shots. Assoc Prof Lim is also a member of the Ministry of Health's expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination.

We will also share the latest news from Singapore and around the world.