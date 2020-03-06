The Big Story: New task force to raise hygiene standards in S'pore; Covid-19 cluster at Safra Jurong

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Friday's episode (March 6), journalist Timothy Goh will share more about the new SG Clean Taskforce, which has been formed to raise public hygiene standards at a whole-of-nation level, and how it will aim to make this the new norm for Singapore.

Next, there will be an update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore.

Five new cases were announced on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 117. A new cluster at Safra Jurong has also been identified.

It was also announced in Parliament on Friday that $1.6 million will be set aside to help the arts and culture sector during the outbreak.

Elsewhere in the world, Bhutan has confirmed its first Covid-19 case, while Australia has ordered its first school closure, after a 16-year-old student in Sydney was found to have the virus.

Finally, in a new segment called Beyond Our Borders, we will take a look at other headlines from around the world.

These include the Dubai ruler who was found to have threatened his ex-wife and abducted his daughters, Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the US presidential race, and Harvey Weinstein's transfer to Rikers island jail.

