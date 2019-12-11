The Big Story: New safety training course for Grab delivery riders, Team Singapore's SEA Games performance and $160,000 banana artwork

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Dylan Ang, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Wednesday's (Dec 11) episode, journalist Wong Kai Yi talks about the new safety training course for Grab delivery riders, which is part of the Delivery Rider Kit programme by NTUC.

Assistant sports editor Low Lin Fhoong then talks about Team Singapore's thrills and spills at the 2019 SEA Games, as the games come to a close today.

Lastly, senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern discusses the $160,000 banana duct-taped to a wall, and whether or not it can be considered as art.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow looks at the stories trending online.

In Wednesday's segment, she talks about the LTA enforcement officer kicking an e-scooter rider, the fire that broke out in Tuas and controversy over literature text The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include Singaporeans named most well-fed in the world, paddlers winning gold at SEA Games, and improving rest areas for outsourced workers.