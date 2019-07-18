The Big Story: New rules for licensed loans to foreigners, and football stars in town for ICC

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Thursday's (July 18) episode, journalist Tan Tam Mei talks about the new measures to tackle the trend of foreign work pass holders borrowing money here and how employers can help their foreign domestic workers in this matter.

Assistant business editor Poon Chian Hui talks about Singapore's exports falling to their lowest in six years and the impact on companies, workers, and job opportunities in the coming months.

Lastly, correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz shares more on the football stars who are in Singapore for the International Champions Cup (ICC) and how this year's edition is different from last year's.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the new measures rolled out by the public service sector to protect personal data and ensuring the safety of confidential information, the reaction to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's announcement that the extradition Bill is dead, the change in Malaysia's voting age, Cristiano Ronaldo's visit to Singapore, The Straits Times interactive graphic on National Day songs, and the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.