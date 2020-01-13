The Big Story: New petrol price comparison site, Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Monday's (Jan 13) episode, senior transport correspondent Chris Tan shares more on the new petrol price comparison site launched by the Consumers Association of Singapore as well as tips for motorists on how to get better mileage.

Next, Philippines correspondent Raul Dancel gives the latest updates on the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines.

Lastly, senior social affairs correspondent Theresa Tan talks about the figures released for the first time by the Family Justice Courts that show many applicants of maintenance orders are women still married to their husbands.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang looks at the stories trending online.

In Monday's segment, he talks about Jay Chou settling a bill for fans at Atlas bar, Badminton World number 1 Kento Momota injured in a car accident and the "Sleeping Beauty" fairytale proposal viral video.

