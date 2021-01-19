The Big Story: New, more contagious Covid-19 strains - experts divided on their effect

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Singapore is looking to potentially deliver over 70,000 Covid-19 shots a day through new vaccination centres and roving teams.

According to tender documents seen by The Straits Times, the Ministry of Health (MOH) wants to appoint a vendor to set up 36 vaccination centres from Feburary. It will also set up 10 mobile teams to provide mass vaccinations for places such as nursing homes.

Meanwhile, experts ST spoke to are divided on the effect that new Covid-19 strains pose in the fight against the pandemic in Singapore.

We speak to two of them - Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at the National University Hospital, and Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice dean of research at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health. They tell us if these variants are a cause for concern.

