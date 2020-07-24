The Big Story: New locally-made ventilator for Covid-19 patients; restaurants turn to a la carte buffets

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Friday's episode (July 24), we speak to the director of the KK Research Centre at KK Hospital, Associate Professor Derrick Chan, who is also deputy director of the SingHealth Medical Technology Office, and Dr Jessica Quah, a consultant at the Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine department at Changi General Hospital, about a ventilator that was designed and custom-built by SingHealth for Covid-19 patients who require breathing support.

Senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke then shares more on how restaurants are adapting to a new normal amid the Covid-19 pandemic including replacing the traditional buffets with a la carte buffets.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the Great Singapore Sale going digital from Sept 9 and the Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong.