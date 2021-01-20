The Big Story: New local infections, clusters - are S'poreans letting their guard down?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday (Jan 20), there were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed, taking Singapore's total to 59,197. They included 36 imported cases and four in the community. As at Tuesday (Jan 19), the number of cases in the community has increased to 14 cases in the past week from six cases the week before, with a new local cluster forming on Tuesday.

It has also emerged that several patients in the two local clusters did not seek medical treatment despite experiencing flu-like symptoms.

In light of these developments, we speak to infectious diseases physician, Dr Ling Li Min from the Rophi Clinic at Gleneagles Hospital. Dr Ling gives her take on whether Singaporeans are being complacent and letting their guard down.

Meanwhile, Singapore attracted about $17.2 billion in fixed asset investments in 2020, despite weathering its worst recession since independence as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The investments secured last year are the most sizeable since 2008, when the Economic Development Board pulled in more than $18 billion.

Mr Tan Kong Hwee, executive vice-president at EDB, helps us make sense of these investments.

We will also share other top stories in Singapore and around the world.