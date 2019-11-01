The Big Story: New ISIS leader appointed; and S'pore's caregiver extraordinaire sparks outpouring of donations

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

Friday's (Nov 1) episode will kick off with US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh and ST's foreign correspondents in Indonesia and Philippines discussing the death of former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

This segment is an excerpt from the latest Asian Insider episode, and will talk about how Baghdadi's death will affect terror networks in the South-east Asia region.

This will be followed by journalist Cara Wong, who will talk about the rise of informal carpooling services through messaging apps like Telegram and the regulations surrounding it.

Lastly, journalist Timothy Goh will share more about the heartwarming story of the 83-year-old elderly man who cares for his elderly housemates. He will also talk about how many readers have offered donations and assistance.

Topics covered in previous episodes include Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's press conference about the progress of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project; a study done by the Institute of Policy Studies detailing the emergence of fault lines on class, immigration and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights; the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens by food delivery apps disrupt the food and beverage scene here.