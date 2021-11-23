The Big Story: New HDB housing estate with 5,000 flats to be built at Mount Pleasant

Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Around 5,000 new Housing Board flats will be built on the Old Police Academy site at the Mount Pleasant area, with the first Build-To-Order project to be launched within the next five years.

The new public housing estate is still in the conceptual stage but its design will take inspiration from the heritage and nature in the area, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Tuesday (Nov 23).

Mr Lee added because of the estate's proximity to Bukit Brown Cemetery, the Central Catchment Nature Reserve and the densely forested surrounding areas, a heritage study and an environment impact study were conducted to assess the heritage and ecological value of the area.

Journalist Michelle Ng and shares more about this development, while her colleague Ng Keng Gene elaborates on the conservation plans for parts of the area.

Separately, patrons from different households were once again allowed to dine in groups of up to five at hawker centres and coffee shops. Multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow observes how people are reacting to the further easing of Covid-19 rules .

Also in the news - Singapore's overall inflation rose to a more than eight-year high in October, helped by higher car prices and housing rents, while core inflation climbed to its highest in nearly three years.

Both benchmarks rose faster than economists had predicted.

Overall inflation jumped to 3.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis, up from 2.5 per cent in September. This is the highest since March 2013 and beats analysts' 2.8 per cent forecast.

Mr Song Seng Wun, an economist from CIMB Private Banking, looks at the reasons for the rise.