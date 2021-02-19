The Big Story: New graduates in S'pore earned a higher median starting salary despite Covid woes

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

Following the release of an annual joint graduate employment survey on Friday (Feb 19), we speak to Singapore Human Resources Institute president Low Peck Kem. She weighs in on the survey findings and also offers her views on the graduate employment outlook.

In other news, 17 healthcare providers - including Raffles Medical, Parkway Shenton and Thomson Medical - have been appointed to set up and run the 36 new vaccination centres and 10 mobile vaccination teams. This will facilitate Singapore's plan to innoculate the population by the third quarter of this year. Mobile vaccination teams will also be deployed to sites such as nursing homes.

Also on the show, multimedia journalist Farzanah Friday provides an update on the Hawker Go Digital initiative, which allows for cashless payments at your favourite hawker stalls. To date, more than half of stallholders in Singapore have adopted e-payment options.

