The Big Story: New fitness improvement training programme for NSMen who cannot pass IPPT

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Singapore Armed Forces NSmen who cannot pass their IPPT can soon take up a new training programme conducted at more locations.

The National Service Fitness Improvement Training programme, or NS Fit, will replace the current IPPT preparatory training and remedial training programmes.

Meanwhile, eight staff from Temasek Junior College were hospitalised after eating bento lunch boxes from Chilli Api Catering. Another 43 people reported having gastroenteritis symptoms.

The firm has been suspended until further notice since Sunday.

Looking overseas, four women have won the top prizes at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards held earlier on Monday (March 15) - Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion.

Music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi shares his thoughts on these wins - and upsets.