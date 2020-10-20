The Big Story: New, faster breathalyser test for Covid-19 is on trial in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

On Tuesday (Oct 20), Singapore Expo held its first Mice event since it was converted into a community isolation facility for Covid-19 patients a few months back.

We will speak to journalist Sue-Ann Tan on how the hybrid meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions or Mice event - the Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific (Itap) conference - was conducted with safe management measures in place.

Meanwhile, trial for a new and faster breathalyser test for diagnosing Covid-19 is currently underway in Singapore. Science correspondent Audrey Tan will share more on her first-hand experience undergoing the test.

