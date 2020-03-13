The Big Story: New electoral boundaries announced; S'pore rolls out more Covid-19 measures; EPL hit by infections

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

On Friday's episode (March 13), we will speak to news editor Zakir Hussain about the new electoral boundaries, as the countdown to the Singapore general election begins.

The Ministry of Health has also announced more measures to limit social contact, in the light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Professor David Chan, director of the Behavioural Sciences Institute at the Singapore Management University will talk about social responsibility.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the world, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the coronavirus, while Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a lockdown of the capital, Manila.

The English Premier League has also been hit by infections, with reports of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive as well.

Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz will tell us more about its implications on the sporting world.

