The Big Story: New Creation church, ST Global Outlook Forum and vegan options in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow and Dylan Ang, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Friday's (Nov 22) episode, US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh will talk about Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's speech at The Straits Times Global Outlook Forum, where he spoke about the challenges ahead in the world and how Singapore can navigate through it.

Journalist Goh Yan Han will discuss the acquisition of Star Vista mall by the New Creation church.

Journalist Michelle Ng will share more about the distribution of plant-based proteins in Singapore.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang will share more on the stories that are trending on the Internet.

In Friday's segment, he will talk about Donald Trump's handwriting becoming a font called "Tiny Hands", the Japanese hotel that charges $1.25 a night, and Singapore flight attendants talking about the best and worst places to visit.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely causing the dry spell in Singapore; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens by food delivery apps disrupt the food and beverage scene here.