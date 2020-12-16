The Big Story: New Covid-19 grant launched to help Singapore's lower- to middle-income workers

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Wednesday's (Dec 16) episode, a new Covid-19 Recovery Grant will see lower- and middle-income workers affected by the pandemic receive more help from the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Political correspondent Linette Lai shares more on the scheme which targets those who continue to suffer significant job or income losses despite earlier relief measures.

Following the announcement that Singapore will transit to phase three of its reopening on Dec 28, Mr Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, speaks about the impact of this next phase on SMEs.

