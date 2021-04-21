The Big Story: New Covid-19 cluster linked to discharged patient - should MOH reassess protocol?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Wednesday noon (April 21), taking Singapore's total to 60,880.

They included one community case.

There were no new cases from migrant workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Meanwhile, in its daily update on Tuesday night, MOH reported a new Covid-19 cluster, involving an Indian national who had been discharged from hospital.

The man had been deemed as no longer infectious, but investigations by MOH found that he had later infected his sister-in-law and her husband.

We speak to Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore. He weighs in on whether MOH should reassess how recovered Covid-19 patients are being discharged.

Also on the show, Australia correspondent Jonathan Pearlman explains why Canberra hopes its travel bubble arrangement with Singapore will be similar to the one it has with New Zealand.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.