The Big Story: Netizens slam unauthorised clearing of Kranji woodland

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by Multimedia Correspondent Hairianto Diman and Assistant Video Editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The first shipment of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Singapore on Wednesday afternoon (Feb 17).

Sources told The Straits Times that the vaccine was ferried by a Singapore Airlines plane that took off from Brussels in Belgium and transited at Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. The plane was expected to touch down at Changi Airport at about 2.15pm but arrived ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, motorists will now have to pay more for petrol, as duties were raised for the first time in six years.

Announcing the latest price hike during his Budget speech on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said the duty for premium grade petrol will be raised 15 cents per litre to 79 cents a litre, while intermediate grade petrol will see a rise of 10 cents a litre to 66 cents per litre.

The move is intended to encourage Singaporeans to reduce their vehicle usage. It is part of the Republic's larger push towards a more sustainable future, alongside efforts such as increasing support for electric vehicle-related initiatives.

Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan will weigh in on whether this price hike would spur drivers enough to switch to electric vehicles.

Separately, netizens have slammed the unauthorised clearing of large swathes of the Kranji woodland along the Rail Corridor while the authorities were in the midst of biodiversity impact assessments there.

Nature Society (Singapore) president Shawn Lum will tell us the severity of the damage that this has caused on biodiversity and beyond.