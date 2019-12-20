The Big Story: Muslim leaders' summit in Malaysia, tropical Christmas gifts in Singapore and ST News Tablet

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

In Friday's (Dec 20) episode, Malaysia correspondent Trinna Leong talks about the Muslim leaders' summit in Malaysia and the issues that will be addressed in the four-day meeting.

Next, environment correspondent Audrey Tan shares more on the flora and fauna in tropical Singapore, which are reminiscent of common Christmas motifs.

Lastly, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang checked in with the early-bird subscribers of the new The Straits Times News Tablet, who were collecting their Samsung tablets at Plaza Singapura.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow will look at the stories trending online.

In Friday's segment, she will talk about a young man seen vaping on public transport, a man submitting forged poly certificates to get into university and a kind stranger carrying a wheelchair user up the stairs.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include US President Donald Trump's impeachment; the findings of a new survey that looks at the public's attitudes towards migrant workers in Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand; and simulator training for all learner motorists from Dec 16.