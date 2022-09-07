The Big Story: Motorists' woes in getting refunds for expired Touch 'n Go cards

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Motorists driving to Malaysia are having to jump through hoops to get a refund for unused balance in their Touch 'n Go highway toll cards, which are deactivated after 12 months of disuse.

Some have been trying for five months since the land borders between the two countries reopened in April after two years of pandemic-induced closure.

Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan talks about some of the motorists' experience in trying to get a refund.

He also shares the alternatives to the Touch 'n Go cards that motorists can use to pay for the road tolls.